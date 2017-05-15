Keep the good bugs around your garden

When it comes to bugs in the garden, not all insects are bad. Ladybugs are the most popular beneficial insect. They feed on aphids, one of the more destructive pests in the garden. Lacewings also devour aphids, moth eggs and mites. Hover flies look a little like bees and are attracted to flowers, they’re especially good at pollinating strawberries and raspberries. And then there are spiders. While it’s no fun walking through a web face first, spiders are very important in preventing pest outbreaks. So skip the insecticides and invite these bugs into your garden.

https://www.rodalesorganiclife.com/garden/10-beneficial-insects-that-actually-keep-nasty-pests-out-of-your-garden