Keep invasive weeds out of the Gorge

The Gorge has been on the minds of just about everyone here in the Pacific Northwest since the fires started and we all want to find ways to help restore what feels like the heart and soul of our community. Here’s an easy thing you can do each time you visit in the future, pledge to use a boot brush each and every time you step foot on a trailhead. It may seem like a simple and ineffectual way to make a difference but cleaning your boots or shoes before you hike on a trail minimizes the spread of noxious weeds. The fires will leave the trails more susceptible to noxious weeds.



