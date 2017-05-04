Kids vs. Trump on environment in the Supreme Court

Last week about a dozen children and young adults stood in front of the Supreme Court to argue their case against the U.S. government on climate change. The original lawsuit was filed in 2015 against the Obama administration but now targets President Donald Trump and his administration. The young activists are working to force the government to implement a science-based climate recovery plan. The lead plaintiff is Kelsey Juliana from Oregon and the group scored an important victory in November when an Oregon district judge rejected the government’s request for the case to be dismissed. Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden joined the group last week along with Our Children’s Trust, an Oregon-based advocacy group leading the lawsuit.

