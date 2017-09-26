Why a KINK gigs rules!

It pays better than that work at home scheme that paid nothing. This gig pays more than nothing! Wait…

This job (fun time experience) entails not using a pick or shovel.

I have a stand up desk.. I know! Cool right? It was serendipitous.. Someone who had one left there cubical unattended. Ta Da! I have a stand up desk. Is that wrong?

I’ve never been required to lift up to 50 pounds. I did though polish off 20 ounces of cheese on a complimentary platter.

Complimentary food plates. Music sounds even better on a full tummy. (Yes, tummy, get over it)

There is no set lunch break. I’m sure there is one but food is everywhere and eating ensues. I used “ensues” in a sentence. Triple word score.

The KINK studio has an amazing sound system. No really. I’ve worked at other stations where the studio sound system was not very impressive… a real downer.

I like music. If I have to introduce new song to KINK listeners… yeah I can do that.

I work (play) with a bunch of vibes people. I rarely feel that pucker butt feeling one might get at work.

Huge music library makes it so cool to dig and find something you haven’t thought about in forever. Though I admit after I find the CD I’ll look it up on Spotify and listen to it there.

There is very little actual math. I have a degree, but it’s not in math. Did you know to be a doctor you have to be good at math? I’m not a doctor… and have never played one on TV.

This gig takes very little spelling ability. I am dyslexic. Not horribly and caffeine seems to help. Oh sure, I make mistakes while posting on line but so does our president. Oh, that wasn’t a good comparison. Is he dyslexic or is it something else?

Every day at KINK is a fun day. Much like the staff members who’ve come before us, this was probably the best gig ever. There have been very few moments where I remember that I was actually working.

Oh yeah, health and dental. I’ve got an appointment for two new caps later this month. Who loves their dentist?

Downside to spending your days here… This virtual cavalcade of yummies at reasonable prices is nine steps from the KINK studios. Not good. I’ve gained 4 pounds since I started here 6 months ago!!!

They’ve got those little waxy chocolate donuts. My Achilles!

