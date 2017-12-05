KINK more than ever?

Sitting on the Orange Line this morning it hit me. 1. I am lucky to be on KINK. 2. I am lucky to be able to listen to KINK.

Obviously self-serving here BUT true.

I went home last night and my wife had CNN on and after 24 minutes of reports, cross-examination, re-examination, inquiry, analysis, summary and review of the minutia going on in the nation’s capital, I was glad I was not a gun owner because I seriously wanted to end it all. No, not seriously, but it’s all a bit too much.

I was around during the Nixon years and this makes that supermarket of sundried political corruption look more like a 7-11.

My point?

Sometimes it’s nice to get lost in a world of music that speaks to your soul. It’s nice to listen to a presenter who’s more interested in what a song is, what it all means, how it fits into the music scheme of things. In other words, I’d like to think of KINK as an escape for all of us.

Sure Corey and Mitch (the morning show) do mention the big stories of the day which in some cases address those things we’re all trying to get away from. Yeah, there’s some facts and comments that sink a little deeper… but it’s over soon enough without being the subject of further discussion. Again, I do want to know the little tidbits of what’s going on out there but I am currently not in the mood for it to be the fodder that sticks to my brain.

How about you? I’d love to hear your thoughts. sean@kink.fm

Hey, my favorite new song is No Roots by Alice Merton. My favorite older song is LuckyMan by The Verve. See! Look at me changing subjects!

Thanks for listening. No really. It’s weird out there. We gotta stick together.