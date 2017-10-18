Know your plastics

One of my EcoChallenges during this two week event is to avoid buying toxic plastics including polycarbonate, polystyrene and polyvinyl. I try to avoid plastics anyway, but these are especially harmful so knowing what form they take makes them easier to avoid. Items marked with a ‘3’ or ‘PVC’ are made with polyvinyl and is found in shower curtains, inflatable beach toys, raincoats and toys for children older than 12. Polycarbonate containers are rigid and clear, used for food storage containers and water bottles. It’s the BPA in these containers that’s toxic, especially when the container is used for hot food or liquids. Polystyrene is Styrofoam and enough said. If you use plastics for food, never put them in the microwave, never use plastic for hot liquids and stop using plastics if they’re old or scratched up. Worn surfaces could lead to more chemical exposure. Glass and stainless steel are much safer alternatives for food containers.

https://www.treehugger.com/green-home/how-choose-and-use-plastic-wisely.html