Lane County had highest recycling rate in 2016

Congrats to Lane County. Residents there recycled more than what they sent to the landfill in 2016, giving them the highest waste recovery rate in Oregon. Lane County was the only county in Oregon to recycle more waste than in threw out as garbage, though according to the report, the three Portland metro counties were tallied together the DEQ report. Statewide, the recycling rate was 42.6 percent of the waste stream going into recycling, with the rest going to the landfill. But with China restricting imports of recycled materials, that number will likely change for 2018.

http://registerguard.com/rg/news/local/36269430-75/story.csp