Latest complaints about KINK…

In all fairness when someone takes the time to write they are usually incensed about something that doesn’t jive well with their moral fiber. AND, in all fairness, not everything we do is great or well advised. This is the kind of stuff that happens when a bunch of music loving peeps gets together to present a station like KINK.

BUT, looking back at the last 4 weeks of correspondence, there are some gems, if you don’t take in consideration people’s feeling and needs.

Names have been omitted because… well just because.

When we do get complaint letters we are respectful and hey sometimes listeners have valid points and we learn from that. But some are ummm, well….errr you judge.

Email: Erg! Another song from Portugal The Men (yes spelled men from this listener). Number one, he sings like a girl. Number two, nobody likes that band! —My Response: I’ll make sure they get your views on the night of the Grammy’s just before they perform on national TV and/or accept a Grammy for song of the year. OR, I can send your feelings to Atlantic Records so the band can read it just before they receive their 2 million albums sold award.

Text: Jared isn’t funny. Jared is annoying. He said something about vacationing today that made me mad. —My Response: I am sorry but Jared is at the beginning of another multi-year no-cut contract. Maybe after he’s said something unfunny about Avocados, Multnomah Falls and Portland’s Best Pizza we can address his dismissal then. But, probably not.

Email: Last night Cort said something about a band he liked, I didn’t get their name, but I disagree. MyResponse: If you would, please send us your phone number so Cort can call and check with you before he says something.

Email: I’m not happy! — My Response: You do realize that we are an audio source and not a pharmacy, right?

Actually, the amount of correspondence we got over the holidays slowed a bit. I guess people had other things to do, like yelling at big-box store sales representatives instead.

Please keep your questions and comments coming. It gives us something to contemplate besides cool new music, a 401K plan and health and dental.