Latourell Falls Loop and Bridal Veil Falls hikes are open

Three months after the fires started in the Gorge, the Vista House and two trails have re-opened to the public. Latourell Falls Loop and Bridal Veil Falls hikes are back, and about a six-mile stretch of the Historic Columbia River Highway between East Larch Mountain and Bridal Veil has also re-opened. But if you plan on hiking those trails in the near future, a word of caution. Because these are the only two trails open in an otherwise heavily hiked area, it’s more important than ever to stay on the trail. The trails are going to see a lot of people in a confined area, so pass other hikers with respect and care. The other trails in the Gorge will remain closed until they can be repaired and they’re safe to hike on.

