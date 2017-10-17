Lavender oil is good for more than relaxing

Lavender oil is often used to relieve insomnia or just help you relax. I’ve put some drops on my pillow at night but you can rub some on the bottoms of your feet before bed or diffuse it to help you get a good night’s sleep. But recently I used it on some wasps stings. Yes, plural. Lavender oil can be used on burns, scratches, insect bites, bruises, sunburns and cuts. It’s used to heal skin and also help irritated skin. If you use it with a carrier oil, it can help with diaper rash, itchy rashes and chapped lips. And here’s something I didn’t know. Lavender has an antihistamine effect and inhaling lavender oil can relieve symptoms of hay fever and allergies.

