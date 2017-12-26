What I learned from Christmas 2017

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Thanksgiving and Christmas are gone and this year there were no fatalities or trips to the ER.

Like every year Christmas is a learning experience. Here’s a list of learning experiences.

Stockings hung by the chimney with care is nice and all but not practical in reality. The chapstick and chocolate I received turned into a dripping puddle at the bottom of my sock BECAUSE the fireplace throws a lot of heat…like it’s supposed to. In a large grouping of family and friends, with tons of sweets, and drunk parental guidance, some little shaver under seven years of age is going to vomit. More children increase the possibility per capita. No matter how many times you invoke the no political / religion conversation rule, invariably there will be a fist fight before anybody can dig into the figgy pudding. Someone, I’m not saying who, made Figgy Pudding. 89-year-old nanna lost her sense of taste back in 2001 but still insists on bringing something to the holiday potluck. This year it was Yule stuffing which was amazing when I first tried it in 1983. Now it’s so salty that a snail would shrivel up and die just being its general proximity. Family is your family. Friends are friends. Somehow, friends of the family are always on better behavior. Somebody, I don’t know who, thought plumbers putty was a great gift. It was in the same box as the lovely red flannel shirt I got. Which was nice. Cousin Rob is a Freemason and talks about incessantly. I thought if you were a Mason you didn’t talk about it! Maybe you wore a little insignia ring or something but that’s it. Eggnog continues to be something you would only drink on a dare. Deadbeat siblings take all the leftovers… which is actually ok. Take all the eggnog, stuffing and Figgy Pudding that you can stomach.

Happy Holidays. I wouldn’t trade any of it for the world.