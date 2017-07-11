Leave No Trace in our public spaces

It’s a busy time of year for our beaches, campsites and trails in the Pacific Northwest. An estimated 11 million people visit Oregon’s national forests each year, and unfortunately some are leaving their mark. Recently a couple of hikers took on a challenge to collect trash from local trails. First thing they found was a diaper in the parking lot. On the trails they found coffee cups, plastic bags, wrappers and about 30 bags of dog waste. The Forest Service recommends that dog waste be buried about 6 inches underground, off the trail and away from water sources. For all other garbage, remember two of the Leave No Trace principles, to respect wildlife by disposing of waste properly.

http://katu.com/news/local/hiker-finds-30-bags-of-dog-waste-near-mirror-lake