LOS ANGELES, CA — The Los Angeles Police Department has confirmed that legendary musician Tom Petty has died.

TMZ first reported Petty was rushed to the hospital Sunday evening after he was found unconscious, not breathing and in full cardiac arrest. He was pulled off of life support after doctors determined that he had no brain activity.

He was 66 years old.

Last week Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers wrapped up their 40th anniversary tour, according to the band’s website.