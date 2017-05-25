Legos reach 100% renewable energy target ahead of schedule

The latest news from Lego makes it even easier to live with a basement floor covered in the bricks. Last week the company announced that they’ve reached their 100% renewable energy target three years ahead of schedule. The Lego Group spent about $6 billion over four years in offshore wind farms and they’re working to incorporate solar power and other renewable into their operations. I know you’re thinking, but Peggy, they’re plastic. But Legos are one of those toys that I’ve felt good about buying for my boys throughout their childhood. We started with a box of secondhand bricks and the collection has grown from there. These are toys that will outlive my kids’ childhood and be passed along to the next generation. Now that’s a sustainable toy.



https://www.treehugger.com/corporate-responsibility/lego-goes-100-renewable-three-years-early.html