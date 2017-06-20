Let your kids play outside this summer
By Peggy LaPoint
|
Jun 20, 2017 @ 8:22 PM

Summer vacation has officially started, what are your kids doing? If they’re running around outside with friends, they’re on the right track. A small UK study found a surprising number of preschoolers lack motor skills and reflexes. Their teachers noticed a decline in physical activity in the last few years and the theory is that lack of movement is causing aggressiveness, inability to focus, and a rise in accidents and falls. So, do you want to get your kid ready for the next school year? Then send them outside this summer to climb trees, roll in the grass, ride their bikes, hang upside down, in other words, just play. 

https://www.treehugger.com/culture/kids-less-fit-than-ever.html

