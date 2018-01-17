Likey da New Meuwwsick

I swear this is the best gig ever!

Run the job description past me one more time?

Spend your days looking and listening to new music. Compare your music notes with the other KINK music presenters. Play the ones you like on KINK. Go to a lot of shows. Meet a lot of bands. Give away as many concert tickets as you can negotiate.

Wash, rinse and repeat.

Here’s the list of new listening available. Huzzah! Enjoy! Tell us which ones to play more. Which of course will eventually drive you and me crazy. But until then…

Yes, there are a bunch of bands on this list that no one has ever heard of. That’s the way every band ever created started, right?