Looking for a Cooling Center?

If your power goes out or your just need relief from the heat, here is a list of the cooling centers in your neighborhood.

Multnomah County senior cooling centers:

Loaves & Fishes Centers, Elm Court, 1032 S.W. Main, Portland (503-953-8204)

Hollywood Senior Center, 1820 N.E. 40th Ave., Portland (503-288-8303)

Friendly House, 1737 N.W. 26th Ave., Portland (503-224-2640)

YWCA Senior Services, Multnomah County East Building, 600 N.E. 8th St. Gresham (503-988-3840).

Fairview City Hall, 1300 NE Village Street, will be open Tuesday through Friday, August 1-4, from 2- 8 p.m.

Salem cooling centers:

Main Salem Public Library, 585 Liberty Street SE, Tuesday through Thursday 10 a.m.-9 p.m., Friday and Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Sunday 1 p.m.-5 p.m.

West Salem Library, 395 Glen Creek Road NW, Wednesday Noon-6 p.m., closed Thursday, Friday and Saturday Noon to 6 p.m., closed Sunday

Center 50+, 2615 Portland Road NE, Wednesday and Thursday 7:30 a.m.-9 p.m., Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m.-3 p.m. closed Sunday

Most malls are open to the public and can be used as cooling locations

Washington County cooling center:

Beaverton City Library will be open from 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Saturday, and 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. on Sunday. The library is located at 12375 SW 5th Street.

Beaverton City Library at Murray Scholls will be open from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. The library is located at 11200 SW Murray Scholls Place, Suite 102.

Boys & Girls Aid Safe Place for Youth will be open from 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. Monday through Sunday. Meals, snacks, and water are available on site. Hot weather supplies are available, e.g. hats, sunscreen, and clothing. Youth may participate in daily programming and recreational activities. Safe Place for Youth is located at 454 SE Washington Street in Hillsboro. TriMet route numbers: 46, 47, 48, and 57 plus MAX

Cornelius Public Library will be open from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Saturday, and 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. on Sunday. The library is located at 1355 N Barlow Street. TriMet route numbers: 57

Hillsboro Brookwood Library will be open from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Water will be available. The library is located at 2850 Brookwood Parkway. TriMet route numbers: 46 and 48

Hillsboro Community Senior Center will be open on 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The senior center is located at 750 SE 8th Avenue. TriMet route numbers: 46, 47, 48, and 57

Hillsboro Police Department will be opening their doors from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The Police Department is located at 250 SE 10th Avenue in Hillsboro.

Hillsboro Shute Park Library will be open from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Water will be available. The library is located at 775 SE 10th Avenue. TriMet route numbers: 46, 47, 48 and 57

Hillsboro Shute Park Aquatic & Recreation Center (SHARC), lobby area will be open from 5:30 a.m. – 9:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, and 8 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. on Sunday. Water will be available. The SHARC is located at 953 SE Maple Street. TriMet route numbers: 46, 47, 48 and 57

North Plains Library will be open 8 a.m. — 9 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. The library is located at 31334 NW Commercial Street.

Portland Christadelphian Community Church will be open from 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. on Wednesday, August 2. Water and snacks are available on site. Family activities will include movies and board games. The church is located at 8970 SW Murray Blvd., Beaverton.

Sherwood Public Library will be open from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 1 – 5 p.m. on Sunday. The library is located at 22560 SW Pine St. TriMet route numbers: 93 and 94

Sherwood Regional Family YMCA, will be open from 5 a.m. – 10 p.m. Monday through Friday. The YMCA is located at 23000 SW Pacific Highway.

Tigard Public Library will be open from 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Saturday, and 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. on Sunday. The library is located at 13500 SW Hall Blvd.

Tualatin Public Library will be open from 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, extended hours on Friday from 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Saturday, and 1 p.m. – 6 p.m. on Sunday. Family friendly activities and water will be provided on site. The library is located at 18878 SW Martinazzi Avenue. TriMet route numbers: 76, 96 and 97 plus WES

Tualatin Hills Park & Recreation District, Athletic Center will be open from 6 a.m. – 10 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. – 10 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. on Sunday. Vending machines and water are available on site. The Athletic Center is located at 15707 SW Walker Road. TriMet route numbers: 59 and 67

Tualatin Hills Park & Recreation District, Cedar Hills Recreation Center will be open from 5:30 a.m. – 10 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Sunday. Vending machines and water are available on site. The Cedar Hills Recreation Center is located at 11640 SW Parkway. TriMet route numbers: 20 and 59

Tualatin Hills Park & Recreation District, Conestoga Recreation & Aquatic Center will be open from 5:30 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Vending machines and water are available on site. The Conestoga Recreation & Aquatic Center is located at 9985 SW 125th. TriMet route numbers: 62 and 92

Tualatin Hills Park & Recreation District, Garden Home Recreation Center will be open from 5:30 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Saturday, and 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Sunday. Vending machines and water are available on site. The Garden Home Recreation Center is located at 7475 SW Oleson Road. TriMet route number: 45

Tualatin Hills Park & Recreation District, Elsie Stuhr Center will be open from 7:30 a.m. – 9 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday, 7:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Wednesday and Friday, and 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Saturday. Water is available on site. The Elsie Stuhr Center is located at 5550 SW Hall Blvd.

Wilsonville Public Library will be open from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Friday through Saturday, and 1 p.m. – 6p.m. and on Sunday. Water is available on site. The library is located at 8200 SW Wilsonville Road.

Battle Ground cooling center:

The Battle Ground Community Center, located at 912 East Main Street in Battle Ground, will open extended hours as a cooling center to offer relief from the heat. The center will be open 8 am to 9 pm each day from Tuesday, August 1 through Friday, August 4 and from 3 pm to 9 pm on Saturday, August 5.

Vancouver:

* Marshall Community Center, 1009 McLoughlin Blvd., 5:30 a.m.–9 p.m. Monday–Thursday; 5:30 a.m.–8 p.m. Friday; 7 a.m.–7 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday. More information: 360.487.7100

* Firstenburg Community Center, 700 N.E. 136th Ave.; 5:30 a.m.–9 p.m. Monday–Thursday; 5:30 a.m.–8 p.m. Friday; 8 a.m.–7 p.m. Saturday; Sunday noon–6 p.m.

* Lobby of Firstenburg Tower at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center, 400 N.E. Mother Joseph Pl., 11 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday–Friday. More information: 360.514.2000

* Water Resources Education Center, 4600 S.E. Columbia Way, 9 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday–Friday; noon–5 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday. More information: 360.487.7111

Washougal:

* City of Washougal Municipal Complex

o City Hall, 1701 C St., 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday–Friday

o Washougal Library, 1661 C St., 10 a.m.–6 p.m. Wednesday–Friday.

o Washougal Community Center, 1681 C St., 9 a.m.–3 p.m. Monday–Thursday; 4–6 p.m. Friday; 1–6 p.m. Sunday.