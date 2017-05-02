Lots of reasons to bike during Bike Month

It’s Bike Month and there are a lot of different activities around the area. Multnomah County Library is getting in on the action by giving a free bike light to people that ride to their local branch, while supplies last. They are also hosting Bike Storytimes for younger kids. The Bike Fairy returns this week visiting schools and leaving gifts for kids who bike, scooter and skateboard. The weather is perfect to encourage your child to actively commute to school.

Bike Fairy : https://www.portlandoregon.gov/transportation/article/536554

Multnomah County Library Storytime https://multcolib.org/events/bike-storytime