‘Love Actually’ is one of my favorite movies. And in honor of Red Nose Day, the original cast is back together for ‘Red Nose Day Actually.’

The 15-minute skit will air as part of Comic Relief’s Red Nose Day, a televised fundraising event whose stated aim is to end child poverty.

It will premiere on KGW, channel 8 at 10 pm. But to get ready, check out the trailer.