Lush is using recycled plastic in their packaging

There’s so much plastic polluting the water around the world that scientists are warning that there could be more tons of plastic than fish in the oceans by 2050. All of this plastic threatens wildlife with many creatures mistaking pieces of plastic for food so they choke, suffocate or starve. Hats off to companies like Lush who are doing something about it. The cosmetic company just announced that they’ll start using ocean plastic in their packaging. Two years ago they started working with Ocean Legacy, collecting plastic from the Pacific and so far they’ve collected 27 tons. Four of their product’s packaging is made from this recycled plastic and Lush plans to expand the project.

https://www.treehugger.com/corporate-responsibility/lush-adds-ocean-plastic-its-list-eco-initiatives.html