Make a difference without going zero waste
By Peggy LaPoint
|
Jun 9, 2017 @ 6:11 AM

Do you look at those zero waste bloggers and activists, and think that it’s too unrealistic?  You don’t have to go zero waste to make a difference, and what you buy influences manufacturers and retailers. Here are a few ideas to reduce your waste. Making things from scratch like pasta sauces, vinaigrette, muffins and granola are a pretty easy way to reduce the amount of packaging you bring into your home. I look a lot at packaging and choose glass and paper, which are easily recyclable, over plastic. When plastic is my only option, I try to make sure it’s something that’s recyclable curbside so I reduce the items that I have to take to a special recycler like Far West Recycling. And any item that I buy in bulk must be something that I know we’ll eat up.

https://www.treehugger.com/culture/can-you-be-zero-waste-without-bulk-store-nearby.html

