The makers of the Bios Urn present Incube

The people behind the Bios Urn, an urn with a tree seed placed in a layer of fertilizer inside compacted coconut, have produced the Incube accessory. The Incube is an app-controlled tree incubator that’s made to cradle the Bios Urn and help the tree seed grow until it’s ready to be transplanted outside. Incube is meant to be used multiple times for all loved ones, both human and pets, and is an alternative to traditional burials. According to their website, “Bios aims to change the way people see death, converting the “end of life” into a transformative process and promoting a return to life through nature.”

