Man Stops Car Headed for Oncoming Traffic

A car started drifting into oncoming traffic near an intersection in Dixon, Illinois last Friday.

It turned out the driver was having a seizure. And two cops pulled up behind him after they saw him drift through a red light.

But before they could do anything, a 39-year-old guy named Randy Tompkins jumped out of his truck . . . saw the guy’s passenger’s side window was open . . . and dove through it HEADFIRST while the car was still rolling.

He hit the brakes and put in park. And the cop car’s dash-cam got it on video.

He ended up waiting with the guy until paramedics showed up and the driver will be fine.

Randy said he knew people’s lives were in danger. So his adrenaline was going, and he didn’t really think. He just reacted.

He also admitted that driving through the window felt like something out of “The Dukes of Hazzard”.