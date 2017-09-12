Mars chocolate pledges more money in sustainable production

Climate change is real and having devastating effects on our planet, for evidence, just look at Harvey, Irma and all of the fires sweeping the west. And it has an effect on our food chain too, right down to the chocolate you eat. Mars, the world’s largest chocolate maker has decided to do something about it. The company has already set up wind farms that generate enough power to keep their U.S. and U.K. operations running. They’ve now pledged to invest $1 billion over the next few years, investing in renewable energy, food sourcing, cross-industry action groups and farmers. Mars was one of the companies that signed a letter in June that urged President Trump to stay in the Paris Climate Agreement and they see their commitment as not just doing the right thing but also it’s good for business. I’ve got the story at kink dot fm.

