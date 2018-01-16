McDonald’s to replace Styrofoam cups

McDonald’s recently announced it’ll stop using Styrofoam cups by the end of the year. The fast food chain also says it plans to use recycled and certified sources for all of its fiber-based packaging by 2020. The decision comes after shareholder activists pushed the company to assess the environmental damage caused by using the foam cups. Styrofoam is nearly impossible to recycle and while they only represent 2 percent of its packaging, it still amounts to millions of cups annually. Hopefully other fast food restaurants like Dunkin Donuts, Sonic and Chick-Fil-A will follow suit and replace their Styrofoam cups.

