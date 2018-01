A loud bang was heard and the U.S. Geological Survey says it registered a force equivalent to a magnitude 2.0 earthquake!

WOW! #Meteor lit up the sky over Michigan, Ohio, Indiana this evening. Numerous reports of the sighting and a subsequent “boom”!! Video credit: Mike Austin on I-75 Northbound near Bloomfield Hills. pic.twitter.com/8MkqO8OaMr

— Paul Dellegatto⚡️FOX (@PaulFox13) January 17, 2018