Metro looks to turn food waste into renewable energy

Metro is looking to turn Portland area food waste into renewable energy. Portland residents have been participating in curbside composting for years and now Metro is working to create new mandates on businesses and local governments to require separate collection of food scraps. Eventually, they’d like to ban sending food waste to the landfill. The plan is in the early stages just this week was the cut-off date for companies to submit proposals to build a treatment facility. Next month Metro will release proposed rules that will require over 2500 food processers, grocery stores, cafeterias, large restaurants and a few other businesses to have a separate bins for food waste. Currently six states and 13 municipalities have adopted some form of mandatory food scraps collection with composting facilities and anaerobic digesters becoming common in Europe.

http://portlandtribune.com/pt/9-news/366503-246712-from-food-to-fuel