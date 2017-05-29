Microplastics are being discovered in sea salt

A 2014 study found more than 5 trillion pieces of plastic in the sea and 92% of it is in the form of microplastics. Microplastics are tiny, (0.2) 2 tenths of an inch in size. So where do these tiny pieces of plastic go? We know that fish and wildlife mistake it for food and eat a lot of it. But guess what? There’s a good chance that microplastics are ending up in the sea salt that you use. Salt samples from eight different countries were analyzed and researchers removed suspected microplastics from 17 different salt brands. You can’t stop what’s already there but you can stop buying personal care products that contain microbeads.

