Microplastics in our drinking water

How much is plastic waste seeping into what we consume? It’s been found in salt and fish, but now particles of plastic have been found in our drinking water. Scientists tested almost 160 samples of water from various countries, including United States, Europe, Uganda, Ecuador and Indonesia and the results were eye-opening. They found 83% of the samples had plastic particles and the United States fared the worst with 94% of the samples contaminated. The tap water came from Congress buildings, the EPA’s headquarters and Trump Tower, certainly not places you’d expect. It’s not clear how these microplastics are ending up in the water, but some suspect that dryers play a part.



https://www.treehugger.com/health/plastic-found-most-tap-water-samples-around-world.html