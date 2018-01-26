My Mid Life Crisis In Real Time…And Jeff Didn’t Even Notice

Every once in a while, I get a wild hair and I want to do some body modification. Yes, I know I am not in my twenties. However, that is what I love about Portland. You can let your freak flag fly no matter your age. I have been really admiring all of these new ear piercing trends, so Valerie and I headed to Iris on Washington Street. Hands down, this is the best piercing experience I have ever had. It looks more like a jewelry store then a piercing studio. Steve, the studio manager and jewelry executive, was so great. It was clean and quick. And of course, I got it all on video.