It came to us in 1991 – A time when you’re super bowl champs were the New York Giants, the world series champs were the Minnesota Twins, and the Chicago Bulls were your NBA champs.

Cannibal serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer was captured. And oddly enough that same year everyone was quoting the film of the year, Silence of the Lambs – “Hello Clarice. .”

And from 1991 The Farm delivered ‘Groovy Train’.