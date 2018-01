Ahhhh I remember 1993 like it was…. 35 years ago.

In 93 your World Series champs – Toronto Blue Jays, the Superbowl champs – the Cowboys and your NBA champs – the Chicago Bulls. 93 was the year NIKE had Charles Barkley tell us he’s not a roll model. Average Income per year, just above $31,000, average Monthly Rent $532.00, Cost of a gallon of Gas $1.16 And in 1993 the breeders released LAST SPLASH