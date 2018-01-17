You MIGHT remember this one – Catherine Wheel

My very first radio interview was with this band – Catherine Wheel. I was so nervous! But I nailed it and got to intro them on stage that night circa 1996. They were out on tour with Belly. Catherine Wheel lasted 10 years 1990-2000. I had never realized this about Catherine Wheels lead singer/songwriter Rob Dickenson – he is the cousin of Bruce Dickenson from Iron Maiden. Last known whereabouts of Dickenson is in LA – part of a company restoring vintage Porsche 964’s.

And you can’t mention Bruce Dickenson without wanting to watch this –