You MIGHT remember this one… L7

L7 another 90s band that saw success… broke up and years later got the band back together. L7 formed out of Los Angeles circa 1985. In 93 they released their 3rd album BRICKS ARE HEAVY. At the time they just so happened to have the hottest producer in the biz in one BUTCH VIG whose recent works included Nirvana, The SP, Sonic Youth & Garbage. Bricks are Heavy contained the one hit that L7 had in the 90s – “Pretend We’re Dead”, and so the album became a breakthrough hit and the band became the “poster girls” of grunge music.

They broke up in 2001 but got back at it a few years ago. Still touring and plotting new music too.