You MIGHT remember this one – They Might Be Giants

I had some friends in the 90s that were crazy die hard fans of THEY MIGHT BE GIANTS.

Some things you might not know about the band – TMBG created and performed a bunch of songs and themes for various TV shows or films, such as “Boss Of Me” for the show Malcolm In The Middle, the theme and all the music for The Daily Show with Jon Stewart, and the song “Doctor Evil” that opens and closes Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me.

They have also written and performed theme songs for The Simpsons, Home Movies, Dexter’s Laboratory, Disney’s Mickey Mouse Clubhouse and Courage the Cowardly Dog, plus many others. Formed in 1982, They Might Be Giants have released 20 studio albums, 10 compilations, 9 live albums, 8 EPs