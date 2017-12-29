You MIGHT remember this one…

School of Fish formed in 1989 and disbanded in 1994. the band signed with Capitol Records in 1990, and released their first single in that same year on 7-inch vinyl. The bands self titled debut was released in March 1991, followed by their first single, “3 Strange Days.” School of Fish’s second album, Human Cannonball, was released in 1993. The album did not sell very well and was not as successful as the self-titled album. Shortly thereafter, the band broke up. Singer Josh Clayton-Felt embarked on a solo career and released two studio albums and one live album before he was diagnosed with cancer in 1999. He died on January 19, 2000 at the age of 32.