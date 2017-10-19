Modernization of PPS brings rooftop solar

Portland Public Schools just completed the rebuild and modernization of three schools and while some of the new features like Franklin High School’s new football field are getting a lot of attention, the projects also included rooftop solar collectors. Roosevelt High School and Faubion’s Pre-K through 8 schools along Franklin are now generating enough electricity to power 28 homes. Future bond-funded projects will also bring solar to Grant, Madison, Lincon and Benson high schools and Kellogg Middle School. The district has set aside 1.5% of the construction budgets to projects devoted to green energy technology.

https://www.pps.net/site/default.aspx?PageType=3&DomainID=4&ModuleInstanceID=1492&PageModuleInstanceID=1594&ViewID=ad4d6d9d-7046-48e7-a548-a6a23a68d076&RenderLoc=0&FlexDataID=96953&PageID=1

