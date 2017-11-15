More to believe… What I Believe

- I believe that 99 out of 100 peeps out there are wonderful people I want to meet and converse with. I just worry which one out of that 100 is that 1 that is nefarious.
- I believe that you can’t judge someone’s character by their taste in music. Though, it would make it easier.
- I believe that Phish, Big Head Tod, Dave Matthews, and Wide Spread Panic are this generation’s Grateful Dead. Tie-dye and Patchouli oil continue to find new hosts.
- I believe Christmas music is not acceptable until black Friday. It’s the perfect music for finding store busting holiday deals.
- I believe that any Holiday music playlist must include Adam Sandler’Hanukkahah song. I also think that my Jewish friends miss out on getting really cool big presents because they don’t fit in a holiday hollowed-out dreidel. Sigh.