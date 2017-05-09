“Natural Branding” could replace produce stickers

My husband hates those little stickers that come on fruits and veggies. Well, actually, he hates it when I leave them on the counter, same thing. A Swedish supermarket could make those stickers a thing of the past. ICA started experimenting last winter with ‘natural branding’, it features a laser imprinting fruits and veggies with the name, country of origin and code number. The laser burns away the first layer of pigment to leave the mark and uses no ink in the process. The cost of the laser machine is high, but it would pay for itself and eventually save money. It also eliminates plastic waste.

https://www.treehugger.com/green-food/swedish-supermarket-replaces-produce-stickers-laser-branding.html