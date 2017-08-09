Natural mosquito bite relief

It’s hard to escape a hike in the woods or a camping trip without a mosquito bite. Next time you get one or two, or a dozen, don’t scratch put an ice cube on it. It’s quick, though temporary relief. You can dab some minty toothpaste on bites or make a paste with baking soda and water. You can also make a paste with aspirin and water, and let that sit on the bites. Aloe vera soothes mosquito bites too. I bought a bug bite relief stick that is made from eucalyptus and tea tree oils that is great at relieving the itch. But you can also put those oils on the bites too.

