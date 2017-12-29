All-natural products for your medicine cabinet

I recently spent some time organizing and restocking my medicine supplies and I discovered a new product line. All Good is an all natural product line made in northern California. I picked up the Healing Balm because we’re a house that has many cuts, scrapes, burns, blisters and insect bites. I used some over the holidays after I burned myself baking cookies and it worked well. I found this and a few other of their products while browsing the aisles at Pharmaca Integrative Pharmacy, my new favorite place to pick up all natural health and beauty products. While I was there, I also bought All Good’s stick sunscreen for our trip to Mexico because my youngest will only wear sunscreen from a stick. Don’t ask.

