Natural ways to keep flies away

Did you get some uninvited guests the last time you ate outside? Seems like it only takes a few seconds before flies start hovering around the food but before you reach for any chemical spray, try a couple of non-toxic ways to keep the flies away. Flies have a hard time flying in the wind so if you’ve got a covered area, install a ceiling fan or portable fans work too. Flies don’t like basil, lavender, rosemary or mint, so cut some from your garden and use them as a centerpiece. Since flies love the sugar and yeast in drinks, drink them from jars and use the lids to cover them.

http://www.thekitchn.com/5-ways-to-keep-flies-away-during-outdoor-dining-245101?utm_source=k_daily&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=06232017