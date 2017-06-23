All natural ways to keep mosquitoes away

Mosquitoes aren’t a huge problem in Portland, at least not for a person that grew up in Wisconsin. Still, they’re around and quite the pest. Before you reach for the DEET, try a few less hazardous options. Make sure you don’t have any standing water for them to lay their eggs in. Next, mosquitoes don’t like the smell of citronella, marigolds or catnip, so you can plant them in your yard. Clothes that cover your skin as much as possible makes it harder to get at you. And there are wearable bands that repel mosquitoes. You can also homemade repellents made from essential oils.

http://www.apartmenttherapy.com/our-best-mosquito-repellent-strategies-246521?utm_source=at_daily&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=06182017



https://www.treehugger.com/health/7-reason-mosquitoes-bite-some-people-more-others.html

https://wellnessmama.com/2565/homemade-bug-spray/

