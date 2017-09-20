All natural ways to scent your home

When I was a kid my Mom would occasionally put a cinnamon stick and cloves in a pan of water and simmer for hours. The house would smell so good. I typically default to essential oils in a diffuser in cooler months, but every once in a while I like to mix it up a bit so this spring I decided to simmer a bit of lemons, rosemary and vanilla extract. It was a clean smell that lasted for days. While I was looking for other ideas, I found a perfect deodorizer. You can make your own disk with baking soda, water and essential oil.

