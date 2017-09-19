My adult life should have been more than this…

Seriously, I never expected to spend my adult life rating french fries.

Those are the kinds of post that now propagate my feed on facebook. Don’t get me wrong Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and their ilk are a lot of fun and yeah they have become my/our newsfeed to the world. But seriously, which fires are the best? This is a topic? This is something that must be answered implicitly?

This ranks up there with what’s the best band ever? Are you kidding? There is no right answer for, everybody. It depended heavily who you were between the ages of 16 and 24, what you were doing, how heavy your hormones were engaged. Right?

Best band ever? For me that has changed dozens of times over the years. You too?

It’s been the Stones, Beatles, The Doors, The Verve, Dandy Warhols, Radiohead, Nirvana,The Charlatans, Stone Roses, U2, Ramones, The Clash, Creedance, R.E.M., Talking Heads, The Kinks, The Smiths, Arcade Fire, The National, etc etc. Hey pick an era and a mood. I got a band for that.

Best fries? Really? This is what it’s come down to in our social moments? Trite. Simply trite.

Burger King, by the way. They dip their fries in egg for a real crispy texture. Deish.