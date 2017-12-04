Never in a Million Years…

Over the weekend, my family and I participated in three performances of the Nutcracker.

Yes, you read that correctly. We didn’t watch them… we were in them. It’s something we’ve been doing every other year, since 2013 with my daughter’s dance studio, Fired Up Dance Academy, in Tigard.

And it’s something that I NEVER thought I’d be doing, not in a million years.

Dressing up. Dancing. On Stage. More than once.

But here’s the thing. I work in radio, and have done some TV work. There are a lot of things I never thought I’d do. In a million years. But have done. Repeatedly.

Here’s a short list:

Dressed up as a Pickle

Dressed up as a Bunny

Dressed up as Bee for CNN

Dressed up as a terrorist and got shot at (with a paint ball bun)

Dressed up as a terrorist and got chased through a park

Drank hot sauce

Drank hot cheese

Needless to say… I’ll take performing in the Nutcracker any day.