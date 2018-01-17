A New App May Help You Talk To Your Dog

Ever wonder what is behind your dog’s eyes? Do you wish he or she could tell you exactly what they want? We now have apps that help you translate other languages. Hopefully, sooner than later technology will help you speak “dog.” A Northern Arizona University researcher is studying dog communication. He is trying to figure out what dogs mean when they wag their tails, whimper or growl. He has spent 30 years observing the communication of prairie dogs. Through Con Slobodchikoff’s research, it has been found that prairie dogs can form new words in reference to things or animals around them. This is called productivity. Before this study, only humans have been credited with productivity concerning the way they communicate. Slobodchikoff and his team are trying to dissect the grammar of prairie dogs through computers. They are trying to comprehend prairie dog vocalizations and similarity to the system used by humans. So, hopefully once day you and Buster could be swapping opinions over the latest Netflix binge. Plus, you will always know when they have to go to the bathroom.