New clothing label – “Don’t Overwash”

There’s a new clothing label that aims to get people to wash their clothes less often. A quarter of clothing’s carbon footprint comes from how you care for it. Washing, stain removal, ironing and drying have an impact on how long an item lasts so these choices do make a difference. The Care Label Project’s new label says “Don’t Overwash”, trying to get people to break outdated habits on caring for their clothes and change their mindset about fast fashion. They’re encouraging people to wash clothes less often and when they do, to use cold water. Air drying will also help clothes last longer.

http://www.treehugger.com/sustainable-fashion/new-clothing-care-label-wants-you-stop-overwashing.html