New Lord Huron music is crazy good

So good. If you know that song from Sniff N The Tears ‘Drivers Seat’, this reminds me of that song but sped up. Also reminds me of Tame Impala.

The new album was inspired by driving Los Angeles after dark, Lord Huron’s Ben Schneider explained in a statement:“My nighttime drives ranged all over the city—across the twinkling grid of the valley, into the creeping shadows of the foothills, through downtown’s neon canyons and way out to the darksome ocean. I started imagining Vide Noir as an epic odyssey through the city, across dimensions, and out into the cosmos. A journey along the spectrum of human experience. A search for meaning amidst the cold indifference of The Universe.”

