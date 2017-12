Personally, I love it. I can’t believe it’s from his 15th studio album. Dang that’s a lot of music making.

Side note – If you’re a big fan of animal rights you probably LOVE Moby or at least should love him. The man has been a big advocate for animal rights for years. He even named on of his albums in the mid 90’s Animal Rights. He recently donated $250,000 to a wide range of animal rights organizations.

Moby’s new album EVERYTHING WAS BEAUTIFUL, AND NOTHING HURT comes out March 2nd.